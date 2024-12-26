✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Oshiomhole preaches peace, harmony

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole
    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has called for peace, harmony and sincerity as guiding principles during the festive season.

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly made the call in his Christmas greetings to his constituents.

He urged Christians to reflect on the significance of the birth of Christ, which symbolises the gateway to mankind’s redemption.

He encouraged them to embody the virtues of love and selflessness, becoming exemplary figures in their communities.

“Let us, as Christians, imbibe the spirit of the season by living lives characterised by peace, humility, and sincerity. As we celebrate, I urge all Christians to be shining examples, demonstrating love and selflessness in their daily interactions,” Oshiomhole said.

 

