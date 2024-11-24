Oshiomhole mourns as oldest Catholic Priest dies in Edo

The oldest Catholic Priest in Nigeria, Thomas Oleghe, is dead.

Oleghe from the small town of Igiode, near Agenebode Etsako East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State died at the age of 104.

His death was announced in a statement signed by Gabriel Dunia, Bishop of Auchi Diocese.

The statement read, ” I hereby inform you of the passage of the Rt. Rev. MSGR Thomas Oleghe, the oldest Catholic priest in Nigeria as at today, to the great beyond at about 2.30am on November, 2024.

” He is of the Diocese of Auchi. He died at the age of 104.”

While praying for the deceased soul to rest in peace, he said the Diocese had resolved to celebrate his funeral on November 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, in a statement by his spokesperson, Victor Oshioke, mourned the passage of the oldest priest.

He praised the late priest for his commitment to guiding believers and fostering societal betterment through moral teachings.

“Even as we mourn him, we are comforted by the assurance that his impactful life resonated with God, who blessed him with longevity before calling him to eternal rest.”