Oshiomhole kicked against son’s appointment – Edo Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has claimed that the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, opposed the nomination of his son, Cyril, as Commissioner for Health in the state.

This comes after Governor Monday Okpebholo sworn in Cyril as a member of his cabinet, tasking him with improving the sector.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Idahosa emphasized that Cyril’s impressive credentials make him more than qualified for the role.

“Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor. He studied in Nigeria and went on to further his studies in the United States. He is fully qualified to be in the cabinet,” Idahosa stated

Idahosa also noted that Cyril’s relationship to Senator Oshiomhole shouldn’t disqualify him from holding a position he’s competent to manage.

"Senator Adams Oshiomhole is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his son, like any other individual, has his own destiny.

“The fact that he is Oshiomhole’s son does not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage. He will serve as Commissioner for Health based on merit,” he said.

He added: “This position has nothing to do with Adams Oshiomhole. In fact, Adams opposed it. He was against the nomination because of the vision the governor has for the people of Edo state.”