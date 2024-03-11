✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Oscar winners in main categories

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” was the big winner of the night with seven awards, while “Poor Things” – a female take on the Frankenstein story – won four.

Best picture: “Oppenheimer”

Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best original screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best adapted screenplay: Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Best international feature film: “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best documentary feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”

Best original score: Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best original song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack

Best cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Best film editing: Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Best makeup and hairstyling: “Poor Things”

Best costume design: “Poor Things”

Best production design: “Poor Things”

Best sound: “The Zone of Interest”

Best visual effects: “Godzilla Minus One”

