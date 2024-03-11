Oscar winners in main categories

The 96th Academy Awards were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Here are the winners in key categories:
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” was the big winner of the night with seven awards, while “Poor Things” – a female take on the Frankenstein story – won four.
Best picture: “Oppenheimer”
Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Best actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Best actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”
Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best original screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best adapted screenplay: Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”
Best international feature film: “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
Best animated feature: “The Boy and the Heron”
Best documentary feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”
Best original score: Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”
Best original song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack
Best cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
Best film editing: Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”
Best makeup and hairstyling: “Poor Things”
Best costume design: “Poor Things”
Best production design: “Poor Things”
Best sound: “The Zone of Interest”
Best visual effects: “Godzilla Minus One”