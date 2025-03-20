Osaka wants to ‘play with the big dogs’ after Miami win

Former world number one Naomi Osaka wants to “play with the big dogs” again after battling to a three-set win against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round of the Miami Open.

Osaka came from a set down to beat Ukraine’s Starodubtseva 3-6 6-4 6-3 and claim her first victory since the Australian Open second round in January.

It comes after the Japanese player described her first-round loss against Camila Osorio at Indian Wells two weeks ago as the “worst match I’ve ever played in my life”.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has had several breaks from playing to prioritise her mental health as well as a maternity break.

She has not progressed past the third round of a major since her most recent triumph at the 2021 Australian Open.