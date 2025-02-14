Ortom threatens legal action against Ikimi-led PDP panel

A former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has threatened to sue the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) disciplinary committee, led by High Chief Tom Ikimi, over alleged violations of the party’s constitution and the Cybercrime Act.

In a letter dated February 11, 2025, and addressed to the committee, Ortom’s lawyer, Mr C.T. Mue, demanded a written apology and a retraction of statements made against the former governor within 48 hours.

Recall that the disciplinary committee had invited Ortom and others to appear before it on Wednesday over alleged petitions against them. The meeting was part of efforts to resolve the party’s protracted crisis. But Ortom claimed he did not receive notice of invitation from the committee.

The letter referenced a press release issued by the PDP’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) on February 5, 2025, which announced an inquiry into petitions against Ortom.

Mue said the public disclosure caused reputational harm and violated both the PDP Constitution and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

He argued that the NDC failed to comply with Section 57(4) of the PDP Constitution, which requires that any accused member be formally notified in writing before disciplinary proceedings are made public.

He also cited Section 57(7), which states that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) has the authority to handle disciplinary matters involving NEC members, deputy governors, or National Assembly members.

Ortom’s legal team insisted that based on the violations, the inquiry remains procedurally defective and unconstitutional, adding that if the committee fails to comply with the demands within the stipulated time, it would risk legal action.