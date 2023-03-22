Ortom sets up transition committee

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday set up a transition committee which will prepare for the handover of the incoming administration on May…

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday set up a transition committee which will prepare for the handover of the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, was on Monday declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election in Benue State.

Alia, an All Progressives Congress (APC) in-coming governor defeated Ortom’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, with a wide margin of over 250,000 votes.

The governor who presided over the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday at the Goverment House in Makurdi announced the composition of the committee.

Rev Father Alia humbles Benue Speaker as APC regains state lost under Ortom

Two-thirds of world’s population may face water shortages by 2050 – FAO

Ortom named the head of the transition committee to be the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Prof Tony Ijohor SAN with all members of the State Executive Council as members.

The Director of the EXCO, Bartholomew Aondoaver Ageraga, will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The governor said the committee is expected to come up with its report within three weeks.

Meanwhile, Ortom’s spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, in a statement, noted that his principal blamed the PDP’s loss during Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly on security agencies for militarising the election in the state.

He recalled how people were intimidated and tortured and in some places killed by the security deployed by the Federal Government.

The governor said the party was studying the outcome of the election results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission and would soon make its position known to the public.

Ortom urged the people of the state to remain peaceful, adding that his administration remained committed to the cause of peace.