Ortom hails Tinubu for appointing Akume as SGF

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has hailed the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.
Ortom said on Saturday that the appointment of Senator Akume was a well deserved one and described the former Benue State governor as a seasoned administrator whose wealth of experience would add immense value to the present government.
The ex-governor in a statement by Terver Akase, his media aide commended President Tinubu for honouring Benue by appointing a son of the state to the exalted position of SGF.
Similarly, an APC chieftain, Prof Jonathan Uever, who is a former Special Adviser to the ex-governor on Land, Survey and Solid Minerals and SA Youth & Sports Development, noted that Akume’s appointment to the exalted office was as a result of his track record of achievements, experience, pedigree and capacity both at the federal and state levels.
“Your elevation to the highly exalted echelon is another opportunity by God Almighty aimed at availing you another room for servitude to the great nation Nigeria,” Uever said.
Also, the paramount traditional ruler of Idoma kingdom in Benue State, Och’Idoma Dr. John Eliagwu Odogbo, described the new SGF as a seasoned administrator bearing on his civil service experience and political sagacity.
Odogbo said the SGF’s eyes for spotting potential are a testament to the fact that he is best suited for his new national assignment even as he appreciated the President Tinubu-led federal government for its timely recognition of a worthy Benue son for the all-important national position.
