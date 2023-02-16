Ortom finally endorses Obi, rates him above Atiku

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has finally laid to rest weeks of speculations as he openly threw his weight behind the Labour Party presidential…

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has finally laid to rest weeks of speculations as he openly threw his weight behind the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi, who was supposed to be a guest at a townhall meeting attended by stakeholders across the 276 councils wards of Benue state organised by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in support of Obi-Datti presidential ambition in Makurdi, couldn’t be physically present due to bad weather which prevented him from flying.

But Ortom made a physical appearance at the gathering held at Royal Choice Inn, Makurdi, during which he lauded the qualities of the the Labour Party presidential candidate whom he said was among the top three contenders and remained outstanding candidate who will be able to root out insecurity and unite the country.

He said Obi’s candidature came at a time when Nigerians must leave out sentiments and save Nigeria by looking at individuals who can lead with the fear of God and provide gainful employment for the youths.

Ayu: Ortom has nowhere to go, Ikpeazu already leaving Wike’s camp

I’m being targeted for elimination – Ortom

The governor, therefore, called on Nigerians not to vote along party lines but consider individuals with credentials, character, competence, educational backgrounds capable to deliver and revamp the socio-economic fortunes of the country.

Ortom also said together the people must fashion out a new Nigeria that will give the citizens equity, fairness, and justice, as he stressed need for the people to shun all partisan sentiment because the major political parties today had failed the nation.

He added that Obi surpassed other candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by age, capacity among others.

He said he would do the right thing for the country if voted into power, adding, “we all must give him the support to unite Nigeria and solve insecurity challenges in the country.”

Earlier in the day, the State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mike Inalegwu, intimated journalists that the governor directed all members of his cabinet to attend the town hall meeting and to throw their weight behind Obi during the presidential election.