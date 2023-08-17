Orodata Science Launches Data Collection Project In PHC Centers

Civic technology organisation, Orodota Science, has announced the commencement of a data collection project in six select states. The organisation, in a statement, said that…

Civic technology organisation, Orodota Science, has announced the commencement of a data collection project in six select states.

The organisation, in a statement, said that the primary objective of the project was to systematically collect vital health-related data from designated primary healthcare centres.

Orodata Science, which is committed to advancing solutions for institutional improvement and promotion of public health, said the overarching goal was to augment the quality of healthcare provision, facilitate informed regional policy formulation, and establish a dependable repository of healthcare data, fostering more effective and evidence-driven decision-making processes.

The statement said: “The project, set to begin on Wednesday 30 August, 20203, will span three months, during which trained volunteers from local communities will collaborate with Orodata Science to collect comprehensive data on various health indicators. The states selected for the project include Anambra, Benue, Cross Rivers, Osun, Sokoto & Taraba States, representing a diverse cross-section of Nigeria’s population. Interested in Volunteering as a data collection expert? See the call for Volunteers.

“Centred on enhancing primary healthcare provisions, the data collection initiative will assume a pivotal role in discerning prevailing health concerns, assessing current assets, and advancing health infrastructure within the designated areas.”

The statement added that harnessing the potential of data, Orodata Science endeavours to empower regional communities, policymakers, and healthcare professionals with well-founded insights.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...