Orodata, Africa Data Hub launch second phase of data collection initiative in PHCs 

A civic-tech organisation, Orodata Science, and Africa Data Hub (ADH), have announced the expansion of their innovative project aimed at collecting and analysing data on Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs).

In a statement, the organisation said this new phase will include data collection from over 1,000 additional centres across 10 new states, increasing the total number of surveyed PHCs to more than 1,500.

It noted that the goal of the initiative was to deliver a more thorough evaluation of healthcare access and quality throughout the country.

The statement said the next phase will concentrate on PHCs located in Ogun, Edo, the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kwara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Abia, Kano, Kaduna, and Gombe States.

It noted that the expansion followed the successful ongoing data collection efforts previously conducted in Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Osun, Sokoto, and Taraba states.

The statement added: “Orodata Science is seeking FrontLine data collection volunteers from the newly selected states to contribute to this vital project. Interested individuals can apply [HERE].”

According to the statement, the expanded project aims to evaluate the availability and quality of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) services; assess the condition of facilities and infrastructure; identify resource constraints and gaps in service delivery and provide essential insights for policymakers and healthcare stakeholders to improve healthcare services.

“Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental human right,” stated Uche Oti, Program Officer at Orodata Science.

“By expanding this project, we intend to provide citizens and policymakers with actionable, data-driven insights that will enhance Nigeria’s primary healthcare system and ensure fair access to essential health services,” he added.

The statement said that the data collected will drive the development of comprehensive reports, and interactive visualisations, and support advocacy initiatives aimed at strengthening health systems.

“Additionally, this information will be made publicly available through CheckMyPHC.org, a newly launched platform designed to empower Nigerians with real-time data on the status of PHCs in their communities,” the statement added.