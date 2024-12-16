Oriental Energy acquires 40,000bpd floating production storage

Oriental Energy Resources (OERL) has purchased the EEMEM Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO), the first fully funded by a Nigerian Company.

A statement by the company said the FPSO EMEM will be the crude oil production, storage and export facility for the Okwok field development offshore Nigeria and would complement OERL’s existing production facilities at the Ebok field after it was named at the DryDocks World Dubai Shipyard in the United Arab Emirates.

“The EMEM FPSO is due to sail from Dubai to the field in Q1 2025 where it will integrate with the already installed Well Head Platform (WHP) and five production wells. First oil from the field is anticipated in H1 2025 and will mark OERL’s first fully independently developed and delivered project following its decision to take on direct operating responsibility at its assets.”

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said FPSO represents a milestone of immense significance at a time when Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is rapidly evolving.

He noted that such vessels would be instrumental in maximising Nigeria’s production capacity and driving growth due to its masterpiece as well as being the first of its kind to be fully funded by an indigenous oil and gas company.

On his part, OERL’s Chairman, Alhaji Dr Mohammed Indimi, said Oriental has the ambitious vision to increase Nigeria’s indigenous production capacity.