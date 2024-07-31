Organisers meet IGP, insist on street protests

FG declares custodial centres red zone Tinubu needs support to actualise policies – Shettima The organisers of the planned #EndBadGovernance protest scheduled to start…

The organisers of the planned #EndBadGovernance protest scheduled to start from Thursday, August 1, have insisted on taking to the streets across Nigeria after rejecting a proposal by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun for confined protests.

At a meeting with the organisers yesterday, the IGP suggested confined protests in identified locations and advised against street rallies.

A human rights advocate, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, representing the #TakeitBackMovement, one of the promoters of the proposed nationwide hunger protest, had notified the Nigerian Police of the designated venues for the demonstration. Adegboruwa listed the proposed protest locations yesterday in response to a request for a meeting by Mr. Egbetokun.

The IGP had requested a meeting with the senior lawyer at the Force Headquarters in Abuja to deliberate further on his request seeking police protection for the protesters.

Adegboruwa listed the protest venues as Eagle Square in Abuja; Alausa Park by Secretariat in Lagos; Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road in Ibadan; Freedom Park, Oshogbo.

Others are Opposite School of Agric, Bauchi, along Tafawa Balewa Road; Opposite Wema Bank, Akpakpava Lane, Benin City; Maiduguri Roundabout; opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State and Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium in Rivers State.

Adegboruwa asked that the meeting be expanded to include a broader range of stakeholders and be conducted virtually to facilitate wider participation.

The letter read in part: “We shall be glad to have the contact details of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police designated to cover the said public meetings, public rallies and public processions, to ensure a peaceful and crisis-free outing.

“We shall update you with further details in the course of time, hoping that the above information suffices for planning and strategy. We are delighted to attend the meeting with the Inspector-General of Police as requested.

“However, in order to achieve enlarged participation, we request that the said meeting be held virtually, in order to give room for all stakeholders to attend”, he said.

It was learnt that human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), some representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), other lawyers, civil society organisations as well as some arrowheads of the planned protests attended the virtual meeting held yesterday.

It’s not wise to take the street- IGP

During the meeting, the IGP said: “It is not advisable to go on street processions because as you are planning a protest, some are planning violence.”

According to the IGP, some persons calling for violence during the forthcoming protest have been arrested.

“Confining peaceful protesters to particular locations will help us a lot,” the IGP said, sounding the alarm that terror elements are looking to infiltrate crowds to wreak havoc.

‘Focus on thugs, ours will be peaceful’

But, Adegboruwa reportedly rejected the proposal of the IGP, even as other notable people that attended the meeting also insisted on taking to the streets.

He had said: “Our letter to the Inspector General of Police indicates that there will be processions that will be guided to achieve peace during the protests,” he said, noting that leaders will also make speeches on the days of the protest. Also, Adegboruwa said the attention of the police should be focused on thugs and groups threatening fire and brimstone. He said the organisers cannot give a specific number of people who would participate in the protest as Nigerians have been invited to join the rallies.

The senior lawyer reportedly assured the IGP that the organisers are not destructive.

Egbetokun subsequently said the police would provide security cover for protesters at confined locations sent to the Force Headquarters.

“I will not be able to guarantee security for your members if you embark on street processions.

“I believe that a peaceful protest in a confined location will be safe”, the IGP said. The police boss quickly added that if commissioners of police in states across the Federation have enough manpower, they could deploy their men to guard protesters during street processions.

He advised the organisers to contact police top brass in their various locations to notify them of their requests for security cover during street processions and confined protest.

Custodial centres declared red zones

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) yesterday warned protesters to avoid the country’s custodial centres. In a statement, NCoS spokesman, Abubakar Danlami Umar said individuals or groups without official business at these centres should steer clear.

Umar described custodial and non-custodial centres as critical national assets vital to public safety and national security. He warned that any attempt to tamper with or attack these facilities could lead to a breakdown of law and order, further exacerbating societal security issues.

“The service strongly advises all members of the public to join hands with us to ensure the protection of correctional facilities,” he said.

He said adequate security measures have been put in place to safeguard correctional facilities.

Tinubu needs support to actualise policies – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has asked Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in implementing its programmes and policies.

He said the president had the country’s best interests at heart.

Shettima, while addressing representatives of northern media practitioners at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday, refuted claims that Tinubu was anti-north or anti-Islam. He highlighted the president’s inclusive appointments to key positions in federal government agencies as evidence of his commitment to the North.

Shettima acknowledged citizens’ right to protest, but warned of its potential negative consequences.

“Today, if they say there will be a protest, it will amount to a lot of losses. Protest is the right of the people, but let it be known that historically, it has been hijacked by unscrupulous elements,” he said.

Shettima cited statistics showing that Tinubu had appointed northerners to significant roles in areas such as agriculture, security, communications technology, health and allied services. He reiterated the administration’s genuine intentions to improve the lives of people in the North through initiatives addressing regional challenges.

We heard your cries, speaker tells promoters

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has urged the organisers of the planned protest to reconsider their stance in the interest of the nation and its citizens.

In a statement by his media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, he said President Tinubu’s administration was actively working to address the frustrations and concerns of Nigerian youths.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, in a statement, also appealed to Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to address the country’s economic challenges, noting that numerous policies and programmes that had been put in place by the administration would require time to take effect.

Steer clear of N/Delta, Akpabio, PANDEF, Dokubo warn

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Emmanuel Ibok Essien, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) President, Jonathan Lokpobri and Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo yesterday warned the protesters to avoid the Niger Delta region.

They spoke during the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) executive management engagement with Niger Delta ethnic nationalities and other stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Akpabio announced a programme designed to improve the skills of 10,000 youths from the Niger Delta, with each participant in the first phase receiving a monthly stipend of N50,000. He said the beneficiaries have no reason to join the protest.

NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, said the region had moved from militant agitation to intellectual struggle, now reaping the benefits of this transition.

Academic activities continue at ATBU – Management

Meanwhile, the management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) has reassured students of their safety during and after the planned protest.

In a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Zailani Bappa, the university said normal academic activities will continue without disruption and advised students to remain on campus and focus on their studies.

Shun violence, Osun, Delta govs urge residents

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has appealed to residents to avoid violence during the protest. While acknowledging the constitutional right to protest, Adeleke cautioned against actions that could jeopardise the peace and tranquillity of the state and its people.

Also, his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, during a meeting with the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in Asaba, warned that protest could worsen the country’s challenges and urged the organisers to reconsider their stance.

In the meantime, the Jigawa State government also expressed opposition to the protest, highlighting measures taken by federal and state governments to mitigate the negative impacts of certain policies.

The state Commissioner for Information, Sagir Musa Ahmad, disclosed these after a cabinet meeting where other key decisions were made, including an upward review of the bursary allowance for students, the implementation of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme, and the procurement of over N200 million in relief materials for emergency preparedness.

Protest will aggravate hunger – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned organisers that the proposed protest could worsen the hunger in the land.

MURIC Executive Director, Prof. Isiaq Akintola urged organisers to choose patience and dialogue instead.

Respond to Nigerians’ demands – Catholic Bishops, MSSN

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have asked Tinubu to promptly address Nigerians’ demands, especially regarding hunger and acute insecurity.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Akure, Ondo State, signed by Most Rev. Leke Abegunrin and Most Rev. John Oyejola, they said the protest gained momentum due to the government’s failure to address economic hardships effectively.

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) also urged Tinubu to take significant steps to ease Nigerians’ hardships.

This was communicated in a statement signed by Zonal Amir/Chairman Muhammad Bin Isa and Auwalu Yunusa at the end of the 37th National Higher Institutions Convention of Muslim Students held yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State.

ACF, others call for dialogue

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Northern Nigeria Disability Forum (NNDF) have urged the planned protesters to seek dialogue, warning that the protest could be counterproductive.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tanko Muhammad-Baba, said the forum opposed the demonstration because it did not address the North’s most pressing challenge: debilitating insecurity.

Meanwhile, Sam Nkire, a pioneer member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, has appealed to the protesters to reconsider their actions and resolve issues through dialogue.

Another APC chieftain from Benue State, Professor Philip Tachin, asked Nigerians to remain hopeful in Tinubu’s administration, citing positive reforms like the new national minimum wage, student loans programme, and local government autonomy as examples.

Organisers in Sokoto, Kano withdraw, say hoodlums plan to attack markets

The Sokoto State Network for Good Governance has announced its withdrawal from the planned protest, alleging plans by hoodlums to attack prominent markets in the state.

Bashir Binji, the group’s leader, said some hoodlums had planned to attack banks, markets, and other government properties, and the group did not want to provide them with that opportunity. In Kano, a coalition of 24 civic groups under the aegis of Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance also withdrew from the protest, citing fears that it could exacerbate existing challenges.

