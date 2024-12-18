Organisers arrested as Makinde probes children’s death at carnival stampede

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state says his administration has commenced an investigation into the stampede that occurred at a carnival in Ibadan, the state capital.

Daily Trust had reported how many children were feared killed in the incident that happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a post via X, Governor Makinde, while commiserating with the parents who have lost their children, said his administration had arrested the organisers of the programme and will ensure that those responsible are prosecuted.

He described the incident as a sad day for the Oyo State Government and the people of the South-Western state.

Governor Makinde said his administration had taken steps to ensure no further deaths are recorded by deploying security agents to restore order at the venue.

He also emphasised that medical personnel and ambulances have been deployed, adding that the state government is also taking all realistic measures to ensure that the venue is secured.

The post read: “Earlier today, an incident occurred in Islamic High School Basorun, the venue of an event organised for families. Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries.

“This is a very sad day for us here in Oyo State. We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths.

“We have taken steps to ensure no further deaths are recorded at this venue by deploying security agents to restore order at the venue. We also deployed medical personnel and ambulances to the venue. The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out of the venue. We are taking all realistic measures to ensure that the venue is secured.

“While investigations are ongoing, the primary organisers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody.

“I want to reassure our people that anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable. Please remain calm as the security agencies investigate this unfortunate incident. Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”