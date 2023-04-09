‘Organisations must adopt internet of things to solve problems’

IoT Africa Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things solutions and services on the continent, says organisations needs to adopt emerging technologies to solve…

IoT Africa Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things solutions and services on the continent, says organisations needs to adopt emerging technologies to solve problems.

Executive Director of IoT Africa Networks, Melanie Ayoola, disclosed this at the Tech Unite Africa Conference which took place recently at MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The firm also won Tech Innovation Award at the event for its contributions to the development of the tech ecosystem in Africa.

Ayoola advocated increased adoption of IoT solutions by businesses to efficiently manage their operations, maximise resources and assets, optimise costs, and improve work safety.

She said, “IoT-integrated assets provide real-time capability and data that improve decision-making, enhance the quality of services and solutions, and drive organisational growth. This is especially as sensors provide valuable information regarding output, quality, machine conditions, environmental conditions, and so much more.

“Forward-thinking leaders are adopting technology in order to utilise all the innovations of IoT and improve their business strategy, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fully applying critical operational insights to harness key business benefits.

“The need for IoT solutions has even become more crucial with the rise of remote work in the digital age as well as the demand for speedy adjustment to changing market requirements. Organisations that are taking advantage of the massive benefits of IoT usually understand the application of critical operational insights that IoT solutions and devices offer. These insights are used for analysis and predictions, and to address problem areas for better outcomes and performance.”

According to Ayoola, IoT Africa Networks is currently deploying the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) to provide a national infrastructure to facilitate the growth and penetration of IoT and Industrial IoT in Nigeria.

“One of the layers of IoT for industries is asset monitoring which can help businesses in diverse industries accurately track the exact position of their asset for monitoring and retrieval, improve response time for emergency purposes, reduce theft as the location of personnel and asset can be pin-pointed, and monitor the movement of assets while in motion,” she added.