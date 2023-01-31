Organ harvesting trial: Ekweremadu, wife re-appear in UK court

Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, appeared in a London magistrates’ court on Tuesday ahead of their trial for alleged…

Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, appeared in a London magistrates’ court on Tuesday ahead of their trial for alleged organ harvesting, but his accused daughter was unable to attend.

Ekweremadu, 60, appeared at the Old Bailey court wearing a grey tracksuit top, speaking only to say “Yes, miss” when asked to confirm her name.

He is accused alongside Beatrice, their daughter, Sonia and a doctor of bringing a 21-year-old man from Nigeria to have his kidney removed.

Prosecutors said the defendants allegedly planned to have a kidney removed from the man so that it could be given to Sonia.

She was unable to attend court as she is currently in hospital with an unspecified condition.

Her defence team have also submitted a psychological report, claiming she is not fit to stand trial.

The court adjourned soon after convening in order for prosecutors to read the report.

The accuser is said to have raised the alarm after refusing to consent to the procedure, following preliminary tests at a north London hospital.

Charges were brought after the man went to the police. The Ekweremadus were arrested in June last year at London’s Heathrow airport after flying into the UK.

Another man, Obinna Obeta, a 50-year-old doctor from south London, was arrested at a later date.

The trial has been brought forward from a planned date in May.