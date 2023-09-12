Organ Harvesting: I rejected millions of naira bribe to close case, Husband alleges

Kamal Busari, the husband to the woman whose kidney was allegedly removed by the doctor of Murna Clinic and Maternity, Noah Kekere, on Monday, alleged…

Kamal Busari, the husband to the woman whose kidney was allegedly removed by the doctor of Murna Clinic and Maternity, Noah Kekere, on Monday, alleged that he was offered millions of naira to close the case but rejected.

Busari also lauded the Divisional Police Officer of Nasarawa Gown division, SP Timothy Bebissa, for standing by the truth and resisting all attempts to bribe him to downplay the case.

He said when the suspected harvester was arrested, all efforts made to bribe him and the DPO were unsuccessful, adding that he was asked to mention any amount he wanted for the case to be closed at the divisional police station by some persons but refused.

In an interview with City & Crime in Jos, Kamal said, “I have never seen a sincere police officer like the DPO of Nasarawa Gown division. He stood by the truth and rejected the money. He deserves to be commended. I was also offered a bribe of millions of naira at the detriment of my wife. I told them that I would not collect the money to close this case. I believe that we still have good police officers.”

Our correspondent reports that the arrest of the suspected harvester followed a complaint by the husband of the victim at the Nasarawa police station where he accused Dr Kekere of harvesting his wife’s right kidney during an operation in 2018.

Dr Kekere who is currently exhibiting mental illness at the psychiatric unit of Jos University Teaching Hospital had, before his arrest, been carrying out medical treatment including surgeries in Yanshanu communities for over two decades.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Sunday, said the embattled doctor is not a member of the association.

The state chairman of the group, Dr Bapigaan William Audu, in a telephone interview with our reporter, disclosed that records at their secretariat showed that the accused is neither a medical doctor nor a member of NMA.

