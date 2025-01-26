Order to dissolve Ekiti Shari’ah panel violates constitution – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe’s order for the the dissolution of the Ekiti State Shari’ah Panel as a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The order was given on Saturday, 25th January, 2025, after the monarch summoned the Chief Imam of Ado Ekiti, Shaykh Jamiu Kewulere, to his palace

MURIC Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Sunday said Oba Adejugbe’s order is draconian, illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional thus #NoToDissolutionOfShariahPanel.

“An order has been given for the immediate dissolution of the Ekiti Shari’ah Panel. The order was issued yesterday, Saturday, 25th January, 2025, by the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.

“The Chief Imam of Ado Ekiti, Shaykh Jamiu Kewulere, was first summoned to the Ewi’s palace where he was allegedly lampooned and ordered to disband the Shari’ah panel.

“MURIC strongly condemns this approach. The Ewi’s order is an affront to Section 38(i)&(ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees freedom of religion. It is therefore illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional. It is draconian, unknown to democratic norms and alien to global best practices.

“Article 9 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights & Fundamental Freedoms contains a right to show ‘respect for the religious feelings of believers…’

“The United Nations Charter also criminalises any attack on freedom of religion. Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Right (ICCPR) guarantees the right to freedom of religion unconditionally.

“The Ewi of Ado Ekiti was quoted as saying, ‘Let’s disband the committee, it doesn’t exist and it will never exist.’ Note the use of the word ‘never’. This is absolute lack of tolerance of other faiths and a manifestation of tons of hatred for Islam and its adherents,” Akintola said.

He said the usurpation of executive power by the traditional ruler of Ado-Ekiti should be condemned by all right-thinking people, as despicable, preposterous and outrageous.

“The problem with Nigeria is the impunity of leaders who fail to respect the rule of law but follow their whims and caprices. This is why we continue to have problems and there will be no solution until our leaders learn how to respect the rule of law and the principles of justice, fairness and equity.”