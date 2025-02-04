Oral thrush: How to avoid mouth infections

Mariam, 35 said it started with cracks around her mouth with a whitish patch on her tongue. Over time, she had increased pains and found it difficult to swallow food. She was diagnosed with oral thrush in the hospital.

Oral thrush is a common fungal infection that can affect people of all ages, Dr. Adebiyi Farouk Kolawole, Founder of Smile Royale Dental Home, has said.

Dr. Kolawole explained that oral thrush is caused by an overgrowth of Candida albicans, a type of fungus that naturally exists in the mouth but can multiply uncontrollably under certain conditions.

“Oral thrush typically occurs when the immune system is weakened or when there is an imbalance in the mouth’s microbiome,” he said.

According to him, people with conditions such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, or cancer, as well as those using corticosteroid medications or antibiotics for prolonged periods, are at higher risk.

“Other factors, such as dry mouth, poorly fitted dental appliances like dentures, hormonal changes, and smoking, can also contribute to the development of oral thrush,” Dr. Kolawole added.

He said that symptoms of oral thrush include whitish, creamy patches in the mouth, soreness or burning sensations, redness, loss of taste and cracks at the corners of the mouth (angular cheilitis).

“Some patients may also experience dry mouth, difficulty swallowing, or even fever in severe cases,” he said.

To diagnose oral thrush, Dr. Kolawole emphasised the importance of a thorough oral examination and sometimes additional tests to identify the underlying cause.

“Diagnosis may involve scraping the lesions to examine them under a microscope or conducting blood tests if an underlying condition like diabetes is suspected,” he said.

The dentist said that treatment typically involves antifungal medications, managing underlying health conditions and improving oral hygiene practices.

“Antifungal medications, such as nystatin or fluconazole, are often prescribed additionally, patients with conditions like diabetes need to manage their blood sugar levels, and individuals with poorly fitted dentures should have them adjusted.” He said.

Dr. Kolawole also highlighted the importance of prevention, saying, and “Good oral hygiene is key to preventing oral thrush.

“This includes brushing twice a day, flossing, cleaning the tongue, and sterilizing feeding items for infants. “He said.

Addressing common misconceptions, he said oral thrush is not caused solely by poor hygiene and clarified that it is not contagious.

“Some believe that oral thrush only affects the mouth, but in severe cases, it can spread to other parts of the body, such as the esophagus or even the bloodstream,” he said.

Dr. Kolawole advised people to seek medical attention if symptoms persist for more than a week or worsen.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent complications, such as malnutrition, dehydration, or systemic infections,” he said.

To maintain oral health, he recommended regular dental check-ups, professional cleaning, and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

“Practising good oral hygiene, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress can go a long way in preventing oral thrush and other oral health issues,” he said.