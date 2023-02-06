Orakam community association to spend N67.5m on 450 indigents

A socio-economic development organisation in Orakam community in Ogbdibo LGA of Benue State is set to confer honourary awards on Nigerian icons, mostly of Idoma…

The association said the honourees would be honoured based on their community service, meritorious retirement from service, promotion and strategic appointments.

In a press statement, Chairman of Okam Forum, Chief Emmanuel Owoicho Ameh, said being a prominent community association, Orakam was motivated to begin such programmes as they believed that philanthropy and acts of kindness were values shared in humanity.

He said that the forum would spend N67.5m on widows, SMEs, 200 students, out-of-school children and drop outs.