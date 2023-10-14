Optometrists task Nigerians on regular eye check up, workplace care

The Nigerian Optometric Association, FCT chapter, has enjoined Nigerians to go for regular eye check up, and also adopt measures to protect their eyes in…

The Nigerian Optometric Association, FCT chapter, has enjoined Nigerians to go for regular eye check up, and also adopt measures to protect their eyes in their work places.

The association gave the advice yesterday in Abuja during an awareness walk, and free eye screening and treatment exercise it organized, to mark this year’s World Sight Day.

Optometrists are trained to examine the eyes to detect defects in vision, signs of injury, ocular diseases or abnormality and problems with general health.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is ‘Love your eyes at work.’

A former national president of the association, Dr Ozy Okonokhua, said Nigerians should take proper care of their eyes and not wait till something goes wrong before going for a checkup.

He said, “The earlier a disease condition is detected, the better the chances of improvement, and also because there are some disease conditions that don’t have symptoms, the patient is not aware. It is only the eye care provider that can tell whether it is a problem or not. And the best bet is to visit the eye care practitioner.”

Dr Enwere Chimezie, World Sight Day committee chairman in the FCT, said people less than 40 years should go for eye check up at least once every year while those above 40 years should go at least twice a year.

