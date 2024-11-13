Opposition leader claims crushing vote win

Mauritius opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam declared on Tuesday that his alliance had won a crushing election victory over the ruling coalition after Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth conceded he faced a “huge defeat”.

Final results have yet to be officially released from the vote in what is considered one of Africa’s richest and most stable democracies.

Ramgoolam, a two-time former prime minister, told crowds of cheering supporters in his constituency that his Alliance of Change had won all parliamentary seats on the island of Mauritius.

“I hope PKJ resigns soon. He was beaten 60-0,” Ramgoolam said, referring to Jugnauth.

“The power of the people is stronger than a dictatorship,” the 77-year-old added to boisterous cheers and blaring horns.

There were 60 National Assembly seats up for grabs on the island of Mauritius and another two on Rodrigues in Sunday’s election. The remaining eight are allocated under what is dubbed the “best loser” system.