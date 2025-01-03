Opposition flays Bauchi govt over N3.4bn budget for fuel, travels

The Bauchi State Chapter of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has described plans by the Bauchi State Government and the state House of Assembly to spend over N3.4bn on fueling of vehicles, generators and travels in the 2025 fiscal year as a shameful display of mismanagement of public funds and greed.

The party stated this in a statement on Friday signed by its state Secretary, Hon. Wada Abdullahi, saying it was time to shine a light on the disturbing priorities of those in power and to hold them accountable for their greed amidst growing economic struggles faced by the people of Bauchi State.

The statement read, “First, we take a hard look at the N1billion earmarked for fuelling vehicles and generators for the government House. Half of this staggering amount, N500 million, is set aside for fuelling motor vehicles, while a parallel N500 million is allocated for fuelling generators.

SPONSOR AD

“This total of N1billion not only highlights the extravagant lifestyles of our leaders but paints a clear picture of their mismanagement of state resources. While families in Bauchi struggle to make ends meet, our government seems more focused on extravagance than on the pressing needs of its citizens.

“As if that was not enough, we are faced with the shocking revelation that the state House of Assembly plans to squander an additional N1.4 billion on travel expenses! This begs the question: how many life-changing healthcare facilities and schools could be built with such a monstrous amount? Instead, our leaders have prioritized their whims over the significant issues plaguing our communities—issues that require urgent attention and funding.

“To add insult to injury, the office of the Bauchi State Secretary to State Government is budgeting another N1 billion for international travels. While our hospitals lack basic medical equipment, our schools go underfunded and our roads remain in disrepair, the government has decided that jaunts abroad are far more important than addressing the pressing issues facing our communities. This serves as a reminder that those in power are more concerned with self-aggrandizement than with serving the interests of their constituents.”

The PRP warned Governor Bala Mohammed and members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly that the people of Bauchi were watching and called on them to cease “this treacherous path of misappropriation and mismanagement of public funds.”

The party noted that the people of Bauchi deserved leaders who serve their best interests, not those who indulge in wasteful spending while turning a blind eye to the pressing needs of the state.

“We call on the citizens of Bauchi State to rise against this culture of impunity and demand better from their elected officials. We must unite in our quest for good governance, and an end to the systematic looting of our resources. The time has come for us to reclaim our state from the hands of those who would see it perish under their greed,” the PRP added.