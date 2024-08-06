Operators want NAHCON to prepare early for 2025 Hajj

The Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators Union of Nigeria (HUTOUN) has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to initiate early preparations for…

The Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators Union of Nigeria (HUTOUN) has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to initiate early preparations for the 2025 Hajj operations.

In a statement signed by the union’s chairman, Suleiman Bemekun, and secretary, Alhaji Muhammed, the organisation expressed satisfaction with the 2024 Hajj operations, which were executed without significant delays or postponements.

The statement highlighted the high standards of hygiene in food, gift items, and accommodations provided in Mina and Arafat.

However, it called for improvements in toilet facilities and their hygienic conditions at Tent A.

The union acknowledged the progress made under the leadership of Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, noting that the 2024 Hajj saw advancements such as early issuance of Hajj visas, clearer flight availability, and effective handling of visa delays that affected the 2022 and 2023 Hajj seasons.

NAHCON’s successful management of IBAN accounts, timely remittances at prevailing exchange rates, and the introduction of late payment windows for tour operators were also commended.

The union expressed willingness to collaborate with NAHCON in addressing issues related to inadequate toilet facilities, hygiene, sanitation concerns and overcrowding in Tent A at Muna.