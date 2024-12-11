Operatives arrest kidnappers, rescue 10 victims in Kogi

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and a private security outfit, including vigilante, have arrested four suspected kidnappers and rescued 10 abducted victims in a joint operation in the Ajaokuta area of Kogi State.

It was learnt that a woman and her four children were rescued on Tuesday along Ochadamu-Itobe-Anyigba road in Kogi East.

The rescue operation was said to have led to the arrest of the four kidnappers and rescue of 10 others from the abductors’ hideout in the bush.

A source said the kidnappers had flagged down a bus the woman, her four kids and other passengers were travelling in and whisked them to the bush.

“An alarm raised by a passers-by alerted the vigilante and the joint security team in the area went after the abductors.

“In the process, four of the kidnappers were apprehended which led to the release of 10 others,” the source said.

Locals said kidnappers had been having a field day for days on the Ajaokuta-Itobe- Anyigba road, particularly between Idah-Ajegwu and Achigili area of the road, but luck ran out of them on Tuesday when they were arrested in a joint security operation.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kinsley Fanwo, said the operation was an attempt to rid the area of criminal elements.

“They acted on a credible intelligence and confronted the kidnappers numbering about four. The kidnappers were overpowered and arrested, leading to the rescue of 10 victims in their custody.

“The arrest of the four kidnappers led to the rescue of 10 victims that were kidnapped by the gang in some parts of Kogi East. The Ajaokuta breakthrough is a warning signal to criminals around the state that the present administration is prepared to make Kogi a safe place for all,” he said.

He added that the state government would continue to support security agencies in carrying out their duties of ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

According to him, the suspected kidnappers are currently in police custody for further investigations and prosecution.

The state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya had not responded to calls and a text message sent by our correspondent on the incident.