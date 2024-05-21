Operation Banex: ‘How I tracked my husband to Abuja barracks’, woman denied access speaks

Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly beaten and detained a trader identified as Caleb Onyemaeachi Chidera over the clash between soldiers and traders at…

Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly beaten and detained a trader identified as Caleb Onyemaeachi Chidera over the clash between soldiers and traders at the Banex Plaza, Abuja, on Saturday.

Daily Trust had reported how the purchase of a mobile phone led to a fracas between some soldiers and traders at the market.

Viral videos showed civilians assaulting soldiers in uniform.

After the incident of Saturday, the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police went to Banex Plaza in Abuja, and beat up some persons in the vicinity, including the security guards.

Reports said the Federal capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bennet Igweh, had earlier settled the scuffle between the soldiers and the traders at the police command, but the officers ignored the peace brokered and went for vengeance.

According to SaharaReporters, some persons were arrested at the plaza on Monday morning.

One of the identified people was Enomfon Abasiono Udofia, a trader inside the plaza who always went to Chidera’s shop to pick goods.

Chidera’s wife, in a telephone conversation told SaharaReporters, on Tuesday morning, that it was because of the trading relationship between her husband and Udofia that made the army authorities invite him and he honoured the invitation on Monday evening.

The woman said the army refused to release her husband and has continued to brutalise him without any charges.

She said, “Chidera is currently being jailed at Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, and the army authorities did not allow any of his relatives to visit him.”

“My husband called me yesterday that his name was given out to the army saying he was among those that fought them. He said he told them that he had nothing to do with the situation.

“He was later asked to come see them which he honoured and since then they kept him at Mambilla Barracks at their duty room. I just gave birth through a CS (surgery) and I had to find him through his live location but they didn’t let me see him. They sent me away. Last night he texted me that they tortured him so badly and broke his foot,” she added.

Daily Trust had reported how soldiers laid siege to the plaza for days.

On Tuesday, a lady was slapped into coma for walking on a barricaded road.