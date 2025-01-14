Open letter to Presidential Economic Team

May I humbly appeal and earnestly urge the Presidential Economic Team to patriotically consider the gruesome economic hardship in the land, so as to stop derailing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda meant to uplift millions out of poverty.

I am making this humble appeal because I am not the only foundation member of the APC who wants our great party to succeed; albeit many do not want our great to go into the 2027 general elections limping in the midst of widespread discontent, despondency and despair.

Secondly, one sincerely thinks that President Tinubu means well and wants to successfully consolidate the neo-liberal capitalist system by taking bold decisions to bolster the economy of Nigeria via his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Luckily for us Nigerians, President Tinubu has harvested the fine tenets of classical Non-Alignment-Doctrine; consequent upon his cordial diplomatic relationship with the West and the East.

Hence Mr President, in spite of the economic hardship and gross inequality, has mobilised all the necessary international powers to utilise our demographic youth advantage in an ageing world to consolidate the CHANGE our great party APC pledged in July 2013.

This is why am appealing to the Presidential Economic Team to change gear and listen to Albeit Einstein’s admonition; that it’s illogical doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Therefore let’s assist Mr President to succeed and pull out of this adverse economic condition so that Nigerians can breathe.

Accordingly, this why as a roadside political economist, I am crying out in pain over the inadvertent derailing of the Renewed Hope Agenda. For I am yet to reconcile how the programme could be successfully executed when only 25 per cent of the 2024 Capital Budget was released; and when we are regrettably operating multi-budgets.

Paradoxically the derailing is going on despite huge debts, increased tariffs, excessive taxation and the fact that all revenue generating agencies – NNPC, Nigeria Customs, FIRS – had exceeded their 2024 targets; N13.1 trillion vs N12.3 trillion, N5.352 trillion vs N5.09 trillion and N5.7 trillion vs N4.0 trillion respectively.

One recalls with nostalgia President Tinubu’s July 2023 profound broadcast statement on why he removed the fuel subsidy, quote interalia: “To be blunt, Nigeria could never become the society it was intended to be as long as such small, powerful yet unelected groups hold enormous influence over our political economy and the institutions that govern it.

“The whims of the few should never hold dominant sway over the hopes and aspirations of the many. If we are to be a democracy, the people and not the power of money must be sovereign.

“This group had amassed so much wealth and power that they became a serious threat to the fairness of our economy and the integrity of our democratic governance.”

Is it not the same train Mr President frowned at that the Presidential Economic Team is boarding by not instantly and publicly disclosing how much accrued from fuel subsidy removal, when the Joint Appropriation, Budget and Finance Committees of the National Assembly demanded it last week?

The Presidential Economic Team, should kindly remember that even the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, diligently utilised monies that accrued from his fuel subsidy removal with social and physical infrastructure via the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), which was beneficial to Nigerians.

My humble submission is that the Presidential Economic Team should not forget that Mr President’s statement above presupposes that he wants to seamlessly win the 2027 presidential election and end his 2nd term as a progressive statesman.

Osita Okechukwu, foundation member APC