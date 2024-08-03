Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I hope this letter finds you well. I write to you today as a concerned citizen, aware of the challenges…

Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

I hope this letter finds you well. I write to you today as a concerned citizen, aware of the challenges our nation is facing and the urgent need for clear and decisive leadership. The recent economic policies, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira, have had significant impacts on the lives of ordinary Nigerians. It is imperative that you address the nation to explain your plans and the long-term benefits these policies are expected to yield.

Clarification of Economic Policies

Mr. President, the removal of the fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira are bold steps aimed at stabilizing our economy. However, these measures have led to widespread hardship, especially among the lower class. It is crucial that you personally address the nation to provide a clear explanation of these policies, their intended benefits, and the roadmap for recovery. Transparency and communication are essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring that the populace understands the rationale behind these decisions.

Fuel Subsidy: Restoration or Impact

There is a growing clamor for the restoration of the fuel subsidy. As our leader, it is vital that you come forward and explain whether or not the subsidy can be reinstated. If restoration is not feasible, you must clearly articulate the economic repercussions of such a move. Explain to Nigerians the potential long-term benefits of subsidy removal, such as increased investment in infrastructure and social services, and how these benefits will ultimately outweigh the short-term pain.

Addressing Public Unrest

The current protests across the nation are a manifestation of the public’s frustration and anxiety. The protests, lacking a clear leadership structure, pose a significant threat to our nation’s stability. Reports of protesters raising the Russian flag and calling for a military coup are deeply concerning. These actions undermine our sovereignty and threaten our democracy. Historically, military coups have often been executed by junior officers. It is essential to prevent any situation that might embolden such actions.

Mr. President, I urge you to take proactive measures to address these protests. Engage with the public directly, listen to their grievances, and provide reassurances that their concerns are being heard and addressed. The peaceful resolution of these protests is critical to maintaining national stability.

Mitigating the Effects on Lower Class Citizens

To alleviate the impact of naira devaluation and subsidy removal on lower-class citizens, I propose the following measures:

1. Targeted Subsidies: Introduce targeted subsidies for essential goods and services such as food, healthcare, and public transportation. This will help cushion the blow for the most vulnerable segments of our society.

2. Social Safety Nets: Expand social safety net programs, including conditional cash transfers and unemployment benefits, to provide immediate relief to those hardest hit by the economic changes.

3. Job Creation Programs: Invest in job creation programs, particularly in sectors like agriculture and manufacturing, to provide employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

4. Public Awareness Campaigns: Launch public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on financial literacy and how to manage their resources effectively during these challenging times.

5. Strengthen Local Production: Encourage and support local production to reduce dependency on imported goods, which are more expensive due to naira devaluation. This can help stabilize prices and create jobs.

6. Healthcare and Education: Ensure that healthcare and education remain accessible and affordable, as these are critical for the long-term well-being and development of our citizens.

Mr. President, your leadership and clear communication are crucial in these times of uncertainty. I urge you to address the nation promptly, outline your plans, and reassure the populace that their concerns are being addressed with empathy and urgency. Together, we can navigate these challenging times and build a stronger, more resilient Nigeria.

Sincerely,

Saleh Faruq Gagarawa