OPay’s NightGuard saved me from losing life savings – Customer

A female customer of Opay has recounted how the NightGuard security feature on the fintech app prevented her from losing her life savings.

Since the launch, OPay’s NightGuard has become the trusted go-to security feature for countless users, offering an added layer of protection for online transactions during the most vulnerable hours of the night.

NightGuard, with its innovative facial recognition technology, ensures that only the rightful account-owner can authorize payments during late-night hours, safeguarding users from potential fraud and unauthorized access to your funds.

This innovative feature is trusted by a growing number of Nigerians, and has quickly proven to be an essential tool for securing financial activities after dark.

One of the most recent success stories comes from Amaka, a working professional in Abuja, who almost became a victim of theft while returning home late from work.

After a long day, Amaka was about to pay for some personal expenses using her OPay wallet when she was unexpectedly ambushed by some unscrupulous persons.

Although her phone was snatched, her funds remained secured as the men couldn’t access it due to the facial recognition required.

Similarly, Chidi Okafor, an entrepreneur, also praised the added security NightGuard provides. “I’ve always worried about making transactions late at night, especially when I’m tired or not fully alert. But with NightGuard, I know that no one can access my account without my face. It’s simple, secure, and a game-changer for anyone concerned about fraud.”

“Since I activated NightGuard, I’ve had no worries about my transactions. The fact that I need to scan my face every time I make a payment late at night makes me feel much safer,” says Kemi Olayemi, a tech-savvy student who frequently uses OPay for both personal and academic transactions. “I trust OPay more now than ever because they’ve found a way to combine convenience with security.”

OPay’s NightGuard feature provides an extra layer of security to protect users, especially during vulnerable late-night hours.

But that’s not all—NightGuard also gives you complete control, with the ability to customize when NightGuard is active, so you can be sure that your transactions are secure during the hours you choose. The facial recognition process is quick, seamless, and user-friendly, allowing you to complete your transactions securely without any hassle.

Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay, says, “At OPay, we’re committed to providing secure and reliable financial services. With NightGuard, we’ve taken proactive steps to ensure that our users are protected during the most vulnerable hours. The feature’s integration of facial recognition technology offers an added layer of trust and security”.