News

OPay to offer N60m annual scholarship to UI students

    By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos 

OPay, a financial institution, has signed a deal with the University of Ibadan (UI) to award N300,000 scholarships to 20 exceptional students annually over the next 10 years.

The firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Dotun Adekunle, said the scholarship was a means to reinforce the firm’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

He said, “Through these scholarships, OPay will provide essential financial assistance to students distinguished by their academic prowess, innovative thinking, and dedication to community service.”

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, said the scholarship would lessen the financial burden of some students.  

“This award not only celebrates the achievements of these 20 undergraduate students but also reflects OPay’s commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders. 

“Your support underscores the value of investing in education and inspiring excellence, and we are deeply grateful for this impactful partnership,” he said.

 

