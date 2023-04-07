Opay agent charged with theft of N.3m

I used the money to play BetNaija, he admits An Opay agent, Rabi’u Isah Gaida, has been arraigned before a Kano Shari’a court sitting in…

An Opay agent, Rabi’u Isah Gaida, has been arraigned before a Kano Shari’a court sitting in Kwana Hudu for breach of trust,o cheating and theft.

The prosecutor, Aliyu Abidin Murtala, told the court that one Zubairu Musa Gaida, complained that the defendant stole his N300,000 through online transfer without his consent when he gave him his phone to open an Opay wallet account for him.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty, saying he used the money to stake bet with BetNaija.

The Judge, Nura Yusuf Ahmad, sentenced him to three months for breach of trust and six months for stealing and ordered him to refund the stolen N300,000.