Ooni’s wife, Ganduje in Borno for Dalori’s daughters wedding

Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, one of the wives of Ooni of Ife, has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the wedding of the daughters of Ali Dalori, All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (North).

Other early arrivals include the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, ministers and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

They were received on arrival by the chief host, Hon Ali Dalori; the Borno State APC Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba; State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Makinta Zarami; Zonal Vice Chairman, South, Aliu Yerima; Zonal Vice Chairman, Yobe Central, Hon Mustapha Geidem; Borno State Legal Adviser, Baba Shehu Zanna; and other party leaders.

Already, the city of Maiduguri has begun to experience traffic surge as the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport has become a beehive of key Nigerian socio-political influencers that continue to troop in for the wedding billed for Saturday.