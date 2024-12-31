✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ooni tours farms in Ekiti

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has commended Agbeyewa Farms for spearheading what he described as a revolutionary transformation of Ekiti North into a thriving hub for cassava cultivation.

During his visit to the mechanized farm recently, the Ooni lauded the bold vision of converting over 20,000 hectares of land into cassava plantations, a move poised to redefine Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

“The initiative by Agbeyewa Farms is not just about farming—it is about rewriting the narrative of a community previously defined by fear and insecurity.

“By turning what was once a ‘kidnappers axis’ into a land of opportunity, the project aims to bolster food security, attract foreign investment, and generate countless job opportunities for local residents,” the monarch said.

Over two days, the Ooni toured the expansive farms, spanning over five communities

