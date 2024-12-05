✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Onoh celebrates Tanko Yakasai at 99

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Dr Josef Onoh, has described the elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, as a strong pillar of encouragement to the younger generation of Nigerians.

Onoh made the encomium in celebration of Yakasai’s 99th birthday day celebration on Thursday, December 5th 2024.

Onoh said that he considers himself blessed to celebrate Yakasai in his 99 years of motivational life and ran short of words to define his infinite variety.

“I’m blessed to celebrate your 99th birthday and count this day as an additional blessing unto myself. You have played the role of a father to me for over three decades. I respect your wise fatherly counsel, your phone calls and messages almost every week during these years just to know what I’m up to as a father would watch over a son.

“You have been one of my strongest pillars of encouragement and support and I consider myself blessed to celebrate you today.

“Your principles and political guidance contributed immensely in moulding my political views and principles and I forever cherish and love you immensely as a son to a father. Happy birthday, Odoziobodo of Ogbunike!”

