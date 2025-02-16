Onoh brands El-Rufai ‘great genie in the lamp of our collective success’

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has described the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as a resilient misunderstood statesman who has no political and social boundaries.
Onoh said that the former governor has shown his ability to make friendship accros boards, absorb shocks, and quickly overcome political differences.
He congratulated El-Rufai in his attainment of 65 years, noting that longevity is blessing from God which men have no control over the gift.
Onoh urged the former governor to remain steadfast in his passion for a united country and advancement of the development and well-being of the people of Nigeria.
He stated that El-Rufai as a statesman has by no means pursued the political stabilisation of the country, citing his efforts at the formations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All progressives Congress (APC) and dedicated years to public service.
“Something is only truly ‘free’ when its existence and actions are solely determined by its own inherent nature, without any external influence or compulsion hence I wish you a happy birthday from the bottom of my heart in all sincerity, devoid of politics but immense respect you deserve. You remain the great genie in the lamp of our collective success,” Onoh extolled.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.