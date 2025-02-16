Onoh brands El-Rufai ‘great genie in the lamp of our collective success’

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has described the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as a resilient misunderstood statesman who has no political and social boundaries.

Onoh said that the former governor has shown his ability to make friendship accros boards, absorb shocks, and quickly overcome political differences.

He congratulated El-Rufai in his attainment of 65 years, noting that longevity is blessing from God which men have no control over the gift.

Onoh urged the former governor to remain steadfast in his passion for a united country and advancement of the development and well-being of the people of Nigeria.

He stated that El-Rufai as a statesman has by no means pursued the political stabilisation of the country, citing his efforts at the formations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All progressives Congress (APC) and dedicated years to public service.

“Something is only truly ‘free’ when its existence and actions are solely determined by its own inherent nature, without any external influence or compulsion hence I wish you a happy birthday from the bottom of my heart in all sincerity, devoid of politics but immense respect you deserve. You remain the great genie in the lamp of our collective success,” Onoh extolled.