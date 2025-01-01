Onne Customs generates N634bn, impounds N150.8bn goods

The Area 2 Command of the Nigerian Customs, Onne, Rivers State, said it generated N634bn revenue in 2024 against its revenue target of N618bn.

The command also said it made a total seizure of 76 containers comprising arms, ammunition, illicit medicine, vegetables, oil, donkey, foot wears and used clothes worth N150,872,551,207 in 2024.

The Controller of Area 2 Command of the Nigerian Customs, Onne, Mohammed Babandede, who displayed some of the impounded containers before Journalists at Onne on Tuesday said the Command was given a revenue target of N618bn, saying through stakeholders’ engagement it surpassed the target by generating a total revenue of N634bn in 2024.

Babandede said 12 containers (40 feet) of illicit medicine was part of the 76 containers its vigilant officers and men intercepted recently in 2024.

Babandede said the recent seizure is a testament to its unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health, ensuring security of the nation and in compliance with Nigeria’s import regulations.

The breakdown of the recent illicit drugs seized according to him are 1,721,100 bottles of 100ml cough syrup syrup Codeine, 510,000 tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac, 7,100,000 tablets of 225mg Royal apple Tramadol and Tramaking, 3,461 pieces of Sanitary ware Fittings used for concealment

He said, “Earlier in the year the Command was given a revenue target of 618 billion naira. I am glad to inform you that as at this morning the Command with the aid of stakeholders’ engagement, synergy, collaboration and intelligence sharing, has surpassed the target given by generating a total revenue of 634 billion Naira, which accounts for 103% of the annual target. This amount is over the 2023 collection by 321 billion Naira and represents 98% increase over the 2023 generated revenue.