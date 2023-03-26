Only man with two wives knows who owns his heart — Yul Edochie

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has commented that it is only a polygamous man that can determine who he holds closest to his heart. The actor…

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has commented that it is only a polygamous man that can determine who he holds closest to his heart. The actor made the comment while responding to a question online.

The question queried, “A man has two wives. The first wife is very good at cooking, the other one is good in bed. Question: who owns the man’s heart.”

While responding to the question, the ace thespian who is a polygamist noted that ‘only the man can answer the question. He said, “Ask the man. Only him can answer the question. Owning a man’s heart doesn’t come from cooking or being good in bed. There is more to it.”(sic)

In April 2022, the actor shocked his friends and fans as he announced that he has a second wife who has birthed him a son. Taking to his verified Instagram account, he stated that his new bride is Judy Austin, a Nigerian actress. Moreso, he shared pictures of himself and the baby boy.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, the 40-year-old son of the Nollywood veteran actor, Pete Edochie marked his 17th wedding anniversary with his first wife, May, whom he married at 22.

Yul and May who have been married for 17 years have four children together.