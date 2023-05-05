Only God knows party I will transmit power to – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that only God knows the party he will hand over to come May 29. The governor stated this while…

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that only God knows the party he will hand over to come May 29.

The governor stated this while commissioning some road projects in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Yusuf Abba Kabir, as the winner of the governorship election in the state and issued him Certificate of Return.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disputed the results and dragged INEC and NNPP to court over the declaration of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) governorship candidate as the governor-elect.

However, in April the Kano State Executive Council set up a 17-member Transition Committee for a handing over of the baton to the incoming administration in the state.

The council also approved a 100-member sub-committee whose constitution will be drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

But while commissioning the road projects on Wednesday, Governor Ganduje said, “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects. We inherited some and completed them; and as a government we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”