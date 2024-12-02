Only genuine reconciliation could revive Adamawa APC – Stakeholders

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State have said the party has lost steam in the state due to disharmony and only genuine reconciliation could revive it.

The group of concerned APC members led by a former State Deputy Chairman, Saidu Naira, met at the weekend during a stakeholders’ meeting in Yola.

“If the party and members have largely been ignored, now is the time that our leaders must reach out and make the party one that everybody wishes to be part of,” Naira said.

According to him, no concrete and honest reconciliation move had been made after the 2023 election.

“Many members are aggrieved that they have been abandoned by the APC and some are already leaving to other parties.

“We often say we are winning the election in 2027. But how? Since the 2023 election, no genuine move has been made to reconcile aggrieved persons. People are feeling abandoned and some are leaving the party,” he said.

Naira alleged that the party at the state level had been hijacked by some powerful individuals.

He appealed to President Ahmed Tinubu; the APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and the APC National Vice Chairman (North East), Mustapha Salihu, to take a “dispassionate look at the party in Adamawa and reposition it.”

“We request the national chairman to draft a committee to Adamawa, to listen to members and take all the steps necessary to revive the party,” he said.