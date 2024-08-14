Only 150 out of 6000 private schools certified –Benue Gov’t

The Benue State Education Quality Assurance Agency (BEQA) has expressed worry that only 150 out of 6000 private schools operating in the state are certified.…

The Benue State Education Quality Assurance Agency (BEQA) has expressed worry that only 150 out of 6000 private schools operating in the state are certified.

Director General of BEQA, Dr. Terna Francis, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a meeting alongside the General Manager, Benue State Urban Development Board, Ternongo Mede and the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) Chairman, Emmanuel Agema, with critical stakeholders at the BEQA headquarters in view of the planned closure of schools and demolition of substandard structures.

Francis said the meeting was another vital step in his continuous commitment to improving educational standards in the state and engaging with educational stakeholders.

He revealed that out of over 6,000 private schools in the state, only about 150 were fully certified, lamenting the alarming issue of schools failing to renew their registrations with the BIRS for years.

He also condemned the state of dilapidated school structures, deeming them unfit for conducive learning.

“From September, all school buildings must undergo integrity tests, and only those that meet the required standards will be permitted to operate,” he added.

Francis further disclosed that all new schools must now obtain clearance from the Urban Development Board before final approval would be granted by the agency as he assured stakeholders that the approval process had been streamlined, making reference to Fr. Angus Fraser’s Memorial High School in Makurdi which received approval within two weeks of application.

The BEQA DG also announced that the Mock SSCE would be mandatory for all students registering for WAEC, NECO and NAPTEB in 2025 and that beginning from September, schools would be required to implement e-dossiers with each school obtaining a PIN for students to login and see their results, adding that the dashboard would be closely monitored at BEQA headquarters.

Speaking to education stakeholders, the General Manager of Urban Development Board, Mede, emphasised the importance of schools adhering to all operational requirements as he noted that the safety of students remained a top priority of the government.

Emmanuel Agema, Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue, represented by the Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Board, Barr. Ushahemba Francis Dekaa, explained that all revenue must be made to government accounts as stipulated by the law and receipts be issued accordingly.

In their separate remarks, Hon. SA Ojo, Chairman of NAPPS, Rev. Fr. Peter Apagher, Director of Catholic Education Services, and Hajia. Zainab Adamu Usman, representing Jama’ atu Nasril Islam schools all expressed their support for the enforcement of the closure of unapproved schools.