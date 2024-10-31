One year after Otukpo bank robbery, services remain unstable

Residents of Otukpo town in Benue State have expressed frustration over continued unreliable services in the area even one year after the tragic bank robbery which claimed eight lives.

Our correspondent reports that it was on October 20, 2023 that Otukpo experienced a robbery attack targeted at five major deposit money banks.

The divisional police station, located directly across from the clustered banks, was also attacked and four officers, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), lost their lives to the gunfire from the robbers while additionally, four civilians were reported dead, with many others who sustained gunshot injuries.

Residents who spoke with our correspondent in Makurdi expressed worry that since then, the local economy has struggled to regain its footing as the people continued to suffer the impacts because the raided banks are yet to fully resume operations.

Ankeli Amanyi, reflecting on how residents have managed since the inactivity of the affected banks, noted that the lingering impact of the robbery continues to deprive people in the town of easy access to banking services.

He said, “October 20, 2023 still remains a horrible day indeed, which altered the banking industry in Otukpo till date.

“To bank in Otukpo now is like passing through the eye of a needle. How can you be in a bank from morning till evening because you want to pay your child’s school fees? It is that bad. The banks are yet to pick up.”

On her part, Reverend Sister Grace Adikwu, the Principal of St.Moncia Girls Secondary School, Otukpo, said, “Banking service is yet to resume fully after the robbery of last year. For example, Some of the banks don’t accept cash deposit. They only handle transfers. Some branches are yet to start operations.

“This has made things difficult for everyone. Our prayer is for the normalisation of bank services. The First Bank main office is yet to begin full operations as nothing has happened in the building yet.”