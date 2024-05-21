One year after, no sign Tinubu will achieve Lagos feat – Salihu Lukman 

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to make…

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to make Nigerians believe he can achieve the Lagos feat, a year into his tenure.

Lukman, in a statement, on Tuesday said, “Painfully, against every expectation that President Asiwaju Tinubu will reignite the Lagos success story at national level, his government is more and more creating doubts in the minds of Nigerians about the prospect of resolving the country’s challenges with incidences of policy missteps and reversals.

“As a result, crisis of insecurity has remained. Problems of inflation, unemployment and poverty are on the increase.”

The APC chieftain lamented that after 25 years of democratic rule, Nigeria was yet to produce leaders that are predisposed to accommodating the interests of the citizenry.