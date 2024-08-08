One killed, six injured in military, PDP supporters clash in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the death of Habibu Aminu, reportedly killed by operatives of Operation Safe Haven during a clash with youths…

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the death of Habibu Aminu, reportedly killed by operatives of Operation Safe Haven during a clash with youths in Lere town, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

Witnesses said one person was killed and six others sustained bullet wounds when the military raided the houses of several individuals and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) involved in an altercation at the main checkpoint in Lere.

SP Ahmed Wakil, the command’s Public Relations Officer, told to Daily Trust that the situation arose from a conflict between PDP members from Lere and personnel of Operation Safe Haven stationed in Tafawa Balewa.

Wakil said, “Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner, Auwal Musa Mohammed, dispatched a unit of the Mobile Police Force to the area for reinforcement. Additionally, a team of seasoned detectives has been constituted to conduct a professional, diligent and timely investigation to ensure that justice is served.

“The officers involved in the incident will be identified and held accountable according to the law. The Commissioner of Police is committed to a meticulous investigation process that utilises all necessary protocols, including technical and scientific tools. It is crucial to ensure thorough investigations to provide justice and resolution in this matter.”

A survivor, Babawo Lauwawu, who sustained bullet wounds, said the incident was caused by the enforcement of a curfew imposed by security operatives in Lere.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), shortly after I left our Mai Shayi joint, we just heard that a curfew was imposed on Lere town starting from 10pm. We didn’t know who imposed the curfew or the reason for it, but we all complied and went into our houses around 9pm.

“Unfortunately, around 9pm, we heard gunshots from the security even before the curfew time while we were inside our houses. In the process, they shot me in my leg. We had obeyed their directives and didn’t know why they were shooting sporadically,” Lauwawu said.

Another victim, Zaharadden Mohammed, who was also shot, said there were reports that the District Head of Lere (Sarki) directed the military to impose a curfew starting from 10pm.

Mohammed said there was a misunderstanding between the military and a group of PDP supporters who were returning from a local government election campaign at the checkpoint.

He claimed that, “Some youths in the campaign team had a scuffle with the military, and the military decided to use the curfew to attack the individuals involved in the scuffle. Before the curfew time around 9 pm, they launched their onslaught.

“When the gunshots subsided, we were summoned to the Sarki’s palace to listen to the LGA chairman. While waiting for the chairman, a local hunter working with the military was cautioned by the youth leader to stop shooting, but he refused. Before we knew it, he pointed a rifle at my face, pulled the trigger, and shot at me. He damaged my entire left eye, and now I can see with only one eye.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, angry youths burnt down the palace of the District Head of Lere town, Alhaji Jamilu Aliyu Bawa, over the alleged imposition of the curfew and the shooting of the youths.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the District Head were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.