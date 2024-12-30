One killed in crash involving Gov. Alia’s convoy

One person has reportedly been killed in a crash involving Governor Hyacinth Alia’s convoy at Ihugh town in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals told our correspondent over the phone that two separate accidents occurred on Sunday near Ihugh market in Vandeikya, the hometown of Governor Alia.

The locals said that the first incident happened as the governor traveled to his community for the Christmas holidays, with a vehicle in his convoy allegedly striking and killing a man.

They added that on the return trip to Makurdi, another accident involving a vehicle on the governor’s convoy occurred in the same Ihugh area, alleging that some people were injured.