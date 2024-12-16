One killed, 5 injured in Lagos auto crash

A yet-to-be identified person has died while five others sustained varying degrees of wounds in a ghastly accident that occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The incident, which happened on Monday morning, comes barely 24 hours after three persons were killed in another auto crash at the Ita Oluwo area of Ikorodu.

Confirming the Third Mainland Bridge incident, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, stated that it involved a J5 Ford bus (FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (FKJ 746 YC).

The LASTMA General Manager stated that the accident specifically occurred at Ilubirin, inward Sura, along the bridge.

According to him, the crash claimed one life and left a total of five individuals injured.

“LASTMA Officials promptly arrived at the scene and spearheaded the rescue operations. With the support of concerned bystanders, four victims were extricated from the wreckage, three of whom were rescued alive. Tragically, one individual, trapped inside the J5 Ford bus laden with pepper and other perishable goods, succumbed to death as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the J5 Ford bus experienced brake failure while traveling at high speed, resulting in a collision with the Mercedes truck.

“Emergency response teams, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, and LASAMBUS, collaborated with LASTMA to manage the situation. All survivors were swiftly transported to the General Hospital on Lagos Island for immediate medical attention” he added.

He further stated that in a coordinated effort to restore normalcy, LASTMA’s rescue team efficiently cleared the accident site, removing the vehicles and spilled perishable goods to ensure the free flow of traffic along the bridge.

He urged drivers, especially operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid excessive speeding and ensure that their vehicles—most notably the braking systems—are in perfect working condition before embarking on any journey.