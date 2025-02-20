One Dies, 5 Injured as wall collapses on Students in Yobe classroom

At least one female student was killed, while 5 sustained injuries after a classroom wall collapsed at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Potiskum, Yobe state, on Thursday.

Multiple sources told Daily Trust that the unfortunate incident happened when the victims were in the classroom.

‘‘This unfortunate incident happened around 12:30 pm when most of the students in the school were taking lessons. There was no teacher in the affected classroom when it occurred.

‘‘One girl from the Fika local government has been confirmed dead, while others sustained injuries. Some people are saying only 5 students were injured receiving medical attention in the hospital.’’ the source said.

Daily Trust gathered that the body of the deceased student has been released to her family for burial.

The injured students are; Fatima Bala Adamu, who is still unconscious while Fatima Abba Idris, Hafsat Ahmed, Fatima Ibrahim, and Hafsat Abubakar Maina are responding to treatment.

Briefing newsmen on the development, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education Dr Bukar Aji Bukar, said, ‘‘There were about 50 students in both classes, the two classes contained about 25 students each. They were in the session and they are SS2 students.

‘‘Actually, what happened was that a block of classroom, which contained two classrooms, came down the corridors of the classroom, and unfortunately, five of our students were affected.

‘‘One of them gave up (died) along the line, and four of them are in good condition, according to the medical doctor who was in the hospital. We visited them and actually, they were being traumatized.

‘‘So, we are now expecting a report from the school directly so that immediately we will inform the professional ministry handling the building (Ministry of Housing) they are one to tell us what has happened, and then to see that, to take off measure to prevent such incidents in the future’’ He said

Some parents attributed the incident to negligence and recklessness on the part of the government and the school management.