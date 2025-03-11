One dead, 4 injured as tanker explodes in Lagos

A gas explosion at the popular Otedola bridge in Lagos has left one person dead and four others injured.
The explosion happened around 2030hrs when a fully loaded gas tanker fell while trying to assess the express from Otedola Estate road.
According to update from emergency responders, one person died while four people were injured.
14 vehicles were also destroyed with a commercial storey building affected in addition 4 shops damaged.
The emergency responders including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the state emergency management agency (LASEMA), the Fire Service, among others were on ground as the rescue operation is ongoing.
