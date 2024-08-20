One Day Nigerian Politicians Would Behave Like Biden did in US – Laolu Akande

One day after the opening of the presidential primaries of the US Democratic Party in Chicago, Laolu Akande, a veteran journalist and former Presidential aide,…

One day after the opening of the presidential primaries of the US Democratic Party in Chicago, Laolu Akande, a veteran journalist and former Presidential aide, is envisioning a future where Nigerian politicians would emulate the selfless spirit demonstrated by the 46th US President Joe Biden.

On July 21, US President Biden withdrew his candidacy as the Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party in this year’s polls. He said he took that decision “in the best interest of my party and the country”.

He later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic Party nominee ahead of the 2024 Democratic National Convention which is now holding this week.

According to Akande, a former US college professor, “The Democratic Party in the US opened their presidential convention last night in Chicago with speeches by top notchers like President Biden & Hillary Clinton.

“Now imagine a day in Nigeria when our politicians would get to the point that a sitting president would restrain from a second term just in the interest of their party and the country. That was what Biden has done, and you can see how grateful the people were for such a selfless spirit. It is my fervent prayer that such a day will come in Nigeria & we are working at it with our public interest advocacy.”

“Now imagine a day in Nigeria when our politicians would get to the point that a sitting president would restrain from a second term just in the interest of their party and the country,” Akande tweeted.

He expressed admiration for Biden’s decision, emphasizing how the American people recognized and appreciated such a selfless act. “That was what Biden has done, and you can see how grateful the people were for such a selfless spirit.”

Akande’s message is both a critique and a call to action. He urged Nigerian politicians to consider the greater good, to think beyond their personal ambitions, and to act in the best interest of the nation.

“It is my fervent prayer that such a day will come in Nigeria & we are working at it with our public interest advocacy,” he added, signaling that change is possible through collective effort and public engagement.

Despite acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead, Akande remained optimistic. “Believe it, that day is not far, even though it may seem distant,” he stated, underscoring the power of imagination and the impact of a dedicated few who are committed to the common good.

For Akande, the idea of Nigerian politicians embracing such selflessness is not a distant dream but an achievable goal.

He further encouraged Nigerians to stay informed and engaged, particularly with developments in the United States. “Meanwhile, keep an eye on what’s happening in America: my bet is on Kamala!” Akande’s reference to Vice President Kamala Harris suggests his belief in her potential leadership and the inspiration it could provide for Nigerian politicians and citizens alike.

Akande’s tweet is more than a simple observation; it’s a vision for the future of Nigerian politics. He sees a time when the interests of the nation and the people will take precedence over individual ambitions, and when leaders will be celebrated for their sacrifices rather than their power.

His message serves as a reminder that change begins with the courage to imagine a better future and the determination to work towards it.

Recall that in 2006, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, plotted to have the National Assembly modify the 1999 Constitution in order to allow him to continue serving as president after his two terms (otherwise known as Third Term Agenda) under the constitution were set to end in 2007. The plan was crushed by the 5th National Assembly, led by Senate President Ken Nnamani, in 2006