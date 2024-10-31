One chance robber lynched in Abuja

A suspected member of a ‘One chance’ syndicate was reportedly lynched around the NYSC junction, along the Kubwa express way in Abuja on Tuesday.

Witnesses, who spoke to City & Crime, said the suspect arrived the area around 2 am in a gulf car, in company of two others from the Dutsen-Alhaji junction, on the same express way.

A member of the United Hunters Society of Nigeria in Kubwa, Muhammad Sani, while speaking to our reporter, said the two other members escaped from the scene immediately their vehicle hit a road barrier.

Also speaking, a security guard with one of the filling stations in the area, Sulaiman Yunusa, said a stolen motorcycle being driven by one of the robbers, was recovered at the scene, before the vehicle was set ablaze by the mob.

He said one chance activities are becoming rampant along the express way, with some of them stealing goods from trucks parked along the road during the night hours.

Our reporter, who visited the scene, later in the morning, saw how scavengers were dismantling their abandoned vehicle after it was set on fire.

He was told that the remains of the suspected robber were taken to the Kubwa hospital morgue by the policemen, after they were alerted on the incident.

Spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent, could not be reached for comment on the incident.