‘One-chance’: Outrage as lady pushed out of vehicle dies in Abuja

Greatness Olorunfemi, a ‘one-chance’ victim and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network, has passed away.

In a viral video, one West Robinson, was seen narrating how she was rescued but allegedly neglected at the Maitama General Hospital, Abuja, for not providing a police report.

Robinson said the victim was severely injured after robbers threw her out of the vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa Expressway.

He narrated in the video, with the victim lying on the floor, that he and some bystanders had rushed her to the hospital, where she died after being denied treatment.

“Good evening, it’s your brother West Robinson reporting live. This lady was just pushed down from a vehicle between Maitama and Kubwa Expressway. Unfortunately, the nurses and the medical doctors that were on duty at the Maitama General Hospital when this woman was brought in refused that this girl should be taken inside.

“This is what we have been saying. For them to attend to her, they are saying there are procedures and they just shut their gate against us and she died. This is what is happening here in Maitama General Hospital,” he said.

Nigerians on X, formerly Twitter, have now taken to the platform to call out the hospital.

Below are some of such comments:

Writing via @Ademola81525182, one Ademola Adeyemi said: “That was how they almost wasted my life in the year 2020 June 22nd to be precise when I had a car accident in which I sustained a spinal cord injury after administering first aids treatment they discharged me without finding out if I am okay.”

@TomiwaBabalola: “They swore to save lives but they end up contributing to untimely deaths… the tale of Nigerian hospitals and their staff… 💔”

@GloriaOgu3: “Why is Nigeria’s wicked? Why Nigeria hospitals and armed forces wicked”

@DipoSpeak: “Can’t fathom where the humanity is right now , how wicked and heartless can people be , how do people sleep at night knowing a life was lost due to outright wickedness or negligence.”

@Maybeks: “Hospitals have to account for such negligence otherwise these events will continue to happen.”

The hospital is yet to react to the development. Calls put through to a line found on its website went unaswered.

Meanwhile, the YALI Network says it will leave no stone unturned as it seeks justice for its member and other Nigerians who have lost their lives in the hands of criminals.

The Coordinator YALI Network Abuja, Ms. Moyosoluwa Oladayo while condoling the family, described. Olorunfemi as a dedicated and committed member of the network.

Oladayo said: “The unfortunate event that led to Greatness’ death is a testament to the rising insecurity in Abuja. An investigation should be launched to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“We also got some damning reports of rejection and abandonment from the emergency section of the Maitama general hospital. We are currently engaging with the Nigeria Police to investigate the matter even as we feel Maitama General Hospital contravened the National Health Act that was passed in 2014.

“The law states that “a health care provider, health worker, or health establishment shall not refuse a person emergency medical treatment for any reason, and anyone that goes against the law is liable to a fine of N100,000, a jail term of six months or both, upon conviction.”

“Also the National Assembly in July 2017 passed the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Bill, aimed at ensuring that victims of gunshot wounds receive treatment from medical workers and assistance from security agencies.”

